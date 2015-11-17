All That You Should Know About Unfinished Wood Furniture

Some people haven’t invested in or dealt with unfinished wood furniture before, outside of simple wooden bookcases. The products always require a little bit of effort once they have been purchased and before they’re used, nonetheless they may add a significant amount of charm for any living environment. Following is everything you’ll want to understand about the wood utilized in unfinished furnishings; some of this can also apply to finished furniture.

What Real Wood Is

High-quality, unfinished furnishings are made of hardwood. There are some furnishings which might be even marketed to timber, but what does this really mean? Wood ensures that all exposed aspects of the merchandise consist of either softwood or hardwood lumber. Solid wood is usually found in dining, bedroom and accent furniture. Storage solutions including those provided by Highland Woodcraft and-quality bookcases are among some of the pieces that boast wood construction. They are made using wooden trim as well as cabinet-grade veneers and plywood for shelving and sides. The result is a good, durable item that’s unlikely to warp. Lower-quality furnishings are normally made up of MDF or chip board. Hardwood products have higher amounts of structural integrity and they are generally designed to last.

Basic Wood Types

Softwood is not actually soft as such. Several cases of softwood include spruce and pine which, like all other options in softwood originate from conifer trees. Hardwood comes from deciduous trees like maple and oak. Oak is and has been probably the most popular wood types for unfinished furniture and it’s also obtainable in two options: white oak and red oak. You Should Protect Solid Wood Applying stain or paint is an important part of finishing wood furniture. This takes several coats, but there’s still more to do. Utilize a clear protective finish to finish this project. This will provide stain protection in addition to protection against common, household chemicals and normal damage. You might also need to recollect to complete every side of your solid wood furniture. Moreover, you must never use unfinished furniture following you’ve purchased it. Look at a lot of our other blogs to obtain additional advice and tips on finishes.

Go Along With The Wood Grain

When you’re getting prepared to stain unfinished furniture, it is best to go with the wood grain. This implies directing your brush strokes so they travel forwards and backwards together with the wood grain instead of rising, down and against it. You also want to liberally make use of the stain you’re using. Some stains may drip or bleed onto the rear of the wood. This is the reason you need to regularly check the rear of the item while you are staining it as a way to correct bleeding or dripping without delay. Stain usually sits around the wood for only a couple of minutes before you will have to wipe away the and the piece should be allowed to dry fully before another coat is applied. Always abide by any instructions that product manufacturers provide when completing a do-it-yourself wood finishing project. Hardwood are at its best lawn mowers of the wide-ranging of unfinished wood furniture provided by Highland Woodcraft. Have a look at our impressive offerings in wood furniture because best unfinished furnishings North Carolina has to offer are featured within our showroom.

