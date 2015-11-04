Responsive Web Site Design

Because the mobile visitor base in increasing in an unimaginable pace, it is now critical to accommodate and boost the website user’s experience to the users on the move. To deal with the situation, Google has already made a crucial update this May that has brought the responsive or smart websites in the forefront and possesses shifted the main objective to the value of mobile website designs.

Converting a preexisting website into a responsive design or creating a new one takes precise coding as well as skills. The business owners can’t spend time learning the complex coding languages. Therefore, finding a professional or finding a professional website marketing firm is the easiest method to keep your website up-to-date as per Google’s recommendations. In fact, the success or failure of the business also depends on your web site.

Good reasons to pick a responsive web site design:

Enhanced Buyer Experience:

An end user certainly cannot have the same experience employing a desktop form of your website around the cellphone. It can also be frustrating to see images going haywire and finding no synchronization of text at all. No, your mobile handset is not to be blamed just for this. The website is not made to cater to mobile internet surfers, hence you can’t see the website properly. And usually, such tiresome and frustrating user experiences result in a loss of the potential customer. Thankfully, with a responsive design, websites can adapt to all devices maybe it’s a Desktop, Mobile or Tablet. A responsive website will also be works with all major browsers like Microsoft Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox. Combined with flexibility to see content on different devices, it also offers a great consumer experience on different screen sizes and resolutions with little effort.

Better Rate Of Conversion:

Various studies according to Google Analytics show that responsive designs yield better conversion rate because of lesser bounce rate. Users often stay longer with a responsive site, therefore, the chances of conversion increase. It’s also an affordable option as it’s not necessary to get multiple SEO techniques and separate designs for different devices.

Improved Google Ranking:

The search engine emperor Google has recently started rewarding the mobile-friendly websites with a higher ranking as compared to the sites together with the non-responsive design. Implemented since April 21 of 2015, Google has also started penalizing sites with out a responsive web site design. The search engine promotes your website when you will find matching URLs and also the same HTML across all platforms. Google dominates the web search market, therefore, it’s smart to pay attention when Google makes any modifications in its ranking system.

Easy Manageability:

Responsive websites furthermore have a perk available as easy manageability. The 2 different versions for desktop and mobile phones require different techniques for Search Engine Optimization too. Mobiles need to have a different SEO tactics than the ones useful for desktop versions. When the website can adapt to all devices, the identical content and keywords can be used as a unitary site and domain.

Should you be still asking why would you select a responsive website design, the more critical question is why haven’t to chosen it yet? It’s better late than never. Leads Online Marketing has the experience and expertise to rework your website into a completely new and updated way of marketing by making use of a responsive website design based on Google’s guidelines.

Google’s Mobile-Friendly Test

https://www.google.com/webmasters/tools/mobile-friendly/