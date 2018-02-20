Archbishop Demetrios Receives the Medal of St. Barnabas on Cyprus visit

Invited by His Beatitude Archbishop Chrysostomos, Primate of Church of Cyprus, American Archbishop Demetrios made a visit to the island nation, where he received one of the most prestigious medals of the Order.

On the 11th of February, His Eminence officiated the Liturgy with His Beautitude as well as hierarchs from the Church of Cyprus. This was done in a suburb in Strovolos at the church of God’s Wisdom in Saint Sophia.

The Archbishop was accompanied by Archdeacon Panteleimon Papadopoulos and from Pittsburgh His Eminence Metropolitan Savas and Kyriacos Papastylianou, President of the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations.

His Eminence was awarded the Gold Medal of Saint Barnabas by the Church of Cyprus. Nicos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus the First Lady Andri Anastasiades and several leaders from politics and academia were also present during the ceremony.

His Eminence will meet and speak with the President Nicos Anastasiades later on, and also plans to deliver a lecture at the Theological School of the Church of Cyprus on – “Modern Theological Challenges and Opportunities.”