BAKERY ROBBED IN NICOSIA

Crime has been on the rise in Cyprus, and the latest event only seems to affirm that fact. A successful bakery in Nicosia was robbed by a knife-yielding man, terrorizing the employees and the owners.

A man yielding a knife entered the popular Larnaca bakery at around 12.30 am, and forced the employees to open the cash registers. No sooner has they done that, he took all the cash and left. While it is known that he took a lot of cash, the exact amount is yet to be known.

While the man could not be completely identified (he has a cloth covering his face), the two employees present at the scene described him as a normal-built, 1.80 meters tall man, wearing black clothes. The man had covered his face with a red scarf.

Police are currently looking for the perpetrator’s whereabouts.