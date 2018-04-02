CYPRUS ENTERS ANOTHER YEAR OF RECORD TOURISM FIGURES

Cyprus has had a fantastic year as regards tourism arrival figures, and if Tourism Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis’ words are anything to go by, this should be the third year for the island country in maintaining the coveted record.

According to Lakkotrypis, after last year’s record 3.6 million tourists, it definitely looks like Cyprus’ tourism sector will see another good year. He added that this was in part because of an increase in available airline seats to Cyprus and agreements made with foreign travel organizers.

Last year saw the island country having a 15% increase in tourism arrivals, with the proceeds reaching €2.6 billion by November 2017.

Lakkotrypis also added that while ‘sea and sun’ are very much an important part of Cyprus, the island destination does have more to it, which should be showcased in the best way possible. He mentioned that the government will be implementing its own national tourism-growth strategy, which is due to be launched soon. A revised bill to create a tourism secretariat is currently in the process of being sent to parliament.