CYPRUS HIGH COMMISSIONER VISITS THE GREEK CENTRE

In a bid to improve upon bilateral relations between Cyprus and Australia, the island country’s High Commissioner in Australia, Martha Mavrommati, visited the Greek Centre on Lonsdale Street in Melbourne on Wednesday, the 3rd of January. Marina Theodorou, a representative of the Cypriot Community of Apostolos Andreas, accompanied her on the trip.

As a part of her visit to the Greek center, the High Commissioner also met with the top officials of the Greek Community of Melbourne and Victoria (GCMV), which included Bill Papastergiadis (the president), Theo Markos (the Vice President), Kostas Markos (the General Secretary) and Dimitris Bosinakis – an esteemed board member.

Mavrommati discussed several pertinent issues with the GCMV leaders, which included (but were not limited to) the progress of the Cypriot reunification issue and the pending elections for the next president in Cyprus, which will be held on the 28th of January and have a second round that will probably be held on the 4th of February.

The meeting consisted of the GCMV’s board member in conjunction with the president offering a detailed account of the activities of the organization. They further affirmed that the Greek Centre will always remain open and would love to host events that have been organized by the Cypriot Community Associations and the High Commission.