THE CYPRUS ISSUE IS AN “OPEN WOUND,” ACCORDING TO RUSSIAN PATRIARCH

The Cyprus situation is a problem for all concerned, including Russia, if the words of its ambassador to the Russia are anything to go by.

Leonidas Markides, ambassador of Cyprus in Russia, who recently Mr. Kirill, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia to discuss the Cyprus situation, recently expressed the latter’s concerns on the matter.

After being briefed on the latest developments in the Cyprus situation, the Patriarch called the apparent non-solution an “open wound”, which affects not just Cypriots, but all the people who belong to the Orthodox world.

According to a press release that was issued by the Cyprus PIO, the discussion that took place between Mr. Kirill and Ambassador Markides included the destruction of religious and cultural heritage in the island nation, as well as the various efforts that both the Church and Government of Cyprus are making to curb the illegal export and trade of religious heirlooms on international markets.