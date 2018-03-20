CYPRUS PRESIDENT PARDONS CONVICTS

In what is being considered as a surprising piece of news for many within the legislature and the executive, President Nicos Anastasiades has decided to release a total of sixty-six convicts through presidential pardon on the occasion of his re-confirmation as president.

Out of the total sixty-six convicts who are due to be released, thirty-eight are Cyprus nationals while and the rest are foreign nationals.

That is not the entire extent of the reprieve, however. In addition to the convicts being released, the jail sentences of 342 inmates will be reduced by a quarter. This figure, however, does not include criminals who have been convicted of sexual crimes and/or abuse of minors – these are ineligible for any kind of pardon whatsoever under any and all circumstances.