Cyprus Start-Up Wins Top Award at ClimateLaunchpad 2017 Grand Final

In what is being considered a refreshing news for Cyprus and the start-up and innovation community in general, “GrowGreen“ a Cyrpiot team, has bagged the first place in the thematic category of Sustainable Land Use at the Grand Final of ClimateLaunchpad 2017 held at Limassol, Cyprus. Climate Launchpad is well-known as the world’s largest competition that fosters green business ideas.

In addition to the winner’s spot in the thematic category, the Cypriot start-up also received standing ovation, critical acclaim, and a monetary prize of €5.000. GrowGreen received said accolades on account of for their groundbreaking idea of using coffee grounds to produce biodegradable fertilizing flower pots.

Other teams which represented Cyprus were ‘Be Right Bag’, which manufactured biodegradable and plantable bags which were made from seed-infused recycled paper and ‘Echofixer’ which made acoustic panels made of paper pulp to improve sound clarity.

ClimateLaunchpad 2017 had 964 start-ups from 35 countries submitting their green business ideas, and 105 of them being selected to pitch their idea in the Grand Final. The Grand Final was hosted and organized by Chrysalis LEAP, and co-organized by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA).

Held over the course of two days, the event, which ended on Wednesday, featured over 550 different people from a variety of fields including investment, academics and business from all over the world. Not only did it feature an entire upcoming generation of successful start-ups, it revealed several new trends and offered valuable insight into a better and more sustainable future.

ClimateLaunchpad is sponsored by Climate-KIC, Europe’s largest public-private innovation partnership.