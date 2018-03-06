CYPRUS WILL CONTINUE TO SEE UNSETTLED COLD WEATHER

In what is being considered a rather depressing news for all living in Cyprus, the meteorology department has reported that the island nation will be facing another week of unsettled cold weather, which will keep the coastal areas blustery.

The met department said that chances of showers are high, and all districts, especially the coastal ones may experience a powerful storm.

It is predicted that the weather will be chilly, with temperature highs during the daytime reaching an average of 18C and 19C in Paphos and Larnaca respectively.

Nicosia will be hit most by the harsh and cold weather, with temperatures set to drop down to less than 14C in daytime midweek, and till 6C in the night. Occasional showers can also be expected.