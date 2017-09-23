Emirates Hold Its First Ever Media Breakfast In Cyprus

In what is being considered a bold new move that will bring in more business in Cyprus, Emirates, the largest international airline in the world, organized its first-ever informative media breakfast in Nicosia, Cyprus on Wednesday, the 27th of September. The meeting was presided over by Ms. Asma Al Rahma, Emirates’ Country Manager in Cyprus, and attended by a wide variety of media and communications professionals.

As a part of the event, Ms. Al Rahma and her team met with several top journalists, marketing officials and communication professionals, and informed them on a wide variety of topics including (but not limited to), the level of commitment Emirates has to Cyprus, the range of global destinations, the exclusive advantages that Emirates offers, the world-class fleet, and how Emirates helps in the progress of tourism and trade in the region.

As the world largest international airline, Emirates is known for its quality service and high-grade infrastructure, its world-class fleet comprising Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, very high comfort levels, and the world’s most privileged Economy Class with over 2,500 entertainments channels, and excellent staff service.

Armed with a wide range of options, Emirates plans to give Cypriots the opportunity to fulfill their desire to travel comfortably to top destinations such as Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, Johannesburg, and also to closer ones such as Dubai and Malta, which are increasingly becoming popular with the Cypriots who wish to travel in style.

Stressing upon the strong relations between Emirates and the island country of Cyprus, Ms. Al Rahma explained how said relation has been growing among the two sides for several years. She expressed her happiness at Emirates’ increased involvement in Cyprus, and further added that the relationship between the two will only serve to grow in the future. Al Rahma also said that she was proud to see a growing number of Cypriot employees at Emirates itself, and would love to see the numbers grow faster.