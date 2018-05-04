FIRST ICO BATTLE TO BE HELD IN CYPRUS

In what is being considered a big step by the FinTech community of Cyprus, the island country’s upcoming iCoin summit will be hosting the world’s first ever ICO battle. The event will entail a live investment, over thirty famous speakers, and 16 different blockchain start-ups, not to mention a grand prize worth $250,000.

The one-of-a-kind event will be sponsored by 7Marketz one of the biggest ICO companies and will be held on 8th and 9th May at Atlantica Oasis.

The event is the result of a rapidly developing ICO sector, which has called for a bigger demand for blockchain calls. A unique blend of learning and networking opportunity, the event will be held in Limassol, one of the biggest trading hubs of the world.

The iCoin Summit has garnered attention from a lot of places already, including (but not limited to) well-known blockchain publishers such as Webrazzi, CoinMarketCap, ICOwatchlist, and CoinTelegraph.

Participants of speeches and panel discussion include industry stalwarts such as Benjamin Biliski of NAGA Group (who was listed in Forbes 30 under 30) and Yagub Rahimov.

For more information and registration, and to book your seat as an attendee, visit www.icoinsummit.com.