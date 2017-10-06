Government To Provide Special Care To Those With Special Needs

In what is being regarded as a welcoming new development in taking care of the disabled, Zeta Emilianidou, Labor minister of Cyprus has announced that the government will now offer specialized support systems and services to autistic children and their families.

The announcement has come after the cabinet has given the centre the green light to assess and evaluate children suffering from autism, and subsequently create independent homes suited to them.

Speaking after a cabinet session, Ms. Emilianidou explained that said the operation of the evaluation centre for autistic children will offer specialized services to both the children as well as to the families who need to take care of them. This facility will become part of the Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation, alongside a child care center for children with autism which will soon be created. The centre is estimated to run with an expense of around €700,000 a year.

Ms. Emilianidou further announced the creation of over ten communal houses which would cater to individuals with disabilities, adding that the aim of the scheme is to integrate into society the people who live with serious disabilities. By helping these people into assisted-living programmes, the centre wants to help adults with special needs be more comfortable in their lives.

Both schemes will be co-financed by the European Social fund.