HAIR SALON IN AYIA NAPA DESTROYED BY FIRE

In a shocking news for the Ayia Napa community, a deadly fire completely gutted a local styling salon, and caused extensive damage to five shops adjacent to it. The fire has been ruled as an accidental fire, not caused by any deliberate action they can identify or tie to any individual(s).

Starting at the beauty salon on Nissi Ave. around 4 in the morning; the fire spread rapidly to the clothes shop, a souvenir shop and an ice cream parlor.

The fire was brought under control by the fire department at around 6.30am – about two and a half hours after it started.

According to Andreas Constantinou, a spokesman for the Famagusta police, all stores were covered by an insurance policy, with the hair salon being the only exception.

According to the authorities, the cause of the blaze was an electrical fault. Any intentional act of arson has been ruled out.