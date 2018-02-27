IRAN TO GET A NEW CYPRUS AMBASSADOR

In what is being a considered a breath of fresh air in the Iran-Cyprus diplomatic scene, Petros T. Nacouzis, Cyprus’ new ambassador to Iran has submitted his Credentials to President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.

Forwarded warm greetings from the island country’s President Anastasiades, Ambassador Nacouzis extended his best wishes for prosperity and progress of the Iranian people, and also briefed the latter on the Cyprus issue’s latest developments.

In the post-ceremony meeting, the two exchanged their views on Iran-Cyprus bilateral relations, and after much discussion, mutually arrived at the conclusion that they must strive to further improve their relations.

During recent years, both Cyprus and Iran have placed considerable stress on expanding their bilateral relations across several fields. Both sides say that this should not be too difficult a task, given that the two countries already share a great bilateral relationship, especially in the parliament division.