Kpmg Welcomes Its New Employees In Cyprus

KPMG has been going from strength-to-strength in the last few years, and its latest move in Cyprus only shows that it is not slowing down anytime soon.

The Big Four auditor organized a Welcoming Event for its new members in the country on the 22nd of September, and needless to say, was more than successful in its endeavor.

The Event was presided over by Mr. Andreas Christofides, KPMG’s Managing Director in Cyprus, who addressed the event by extending a warm welcome to all the attendees. He stressed on how it is the people who work for KPMG that have truly made it what it is today. He further added that KPMG will always stay by their side, from the beginning of their journey to professional success, and beyond.

Mr. Christos Vasiliou, KPMG’s Deputy Managing Director and Head of Advisory in Cyprus was also at the event. Mr. Vasiliou expressed his delight on being surrounded by a large number of enthusiastic youngsters with an appetite for working hard, who will only serve to strengthen their efforts to offer the customers more comprehensive solutions, and make an overall positive contribution to the Cypriot society.

Apart from the staff and Board Members, another 100 people who had been hired by the company in the past year were present at the event.