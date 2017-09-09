New Scheme Grants Monthly Allowance To Lawyers-In-Training

In what is being considered a great move to cover the needs of the country’s youth, Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou has announced that the state will hand out a €650 monthly stipend to all law-school graduates who are unemployed and are yet to be fully and formally trained.

Emilianidou further elaborated that the scheme was specifically aimed at helping unemployed, young law graduates under the age of 29 complete their mandatory training. She also stated that similar schemes will be launched for civil engineers and other professions which legally require practitioners to complete a certain period in training.

Co-funded by the European Social fund, the scheme includes employer’s insurance and social insurance contributions, in addition to the monthly €650 stipend.

Over 450 individuals graduate from law school in Cyprus every year. The scheme will help a large percentage of these secure the financial support that they need as long as they are completing their post-study training.

Intended to run till 2020, the scheme will be operated by the Cyprus Bar Association, along with law graduates who had begun their one-year training period on September 1.