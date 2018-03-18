NICOSIA LAUNCHES “MEET NICOSIA. MEET CULTURE” CAMPAIGN

Nicosia is trying very hard to boost its reputation as a hub of tourism and culture, and its latest campaign only serves to affirm that fact. the Nicosia Tourist Development and Promotion Company recently launched a campaign called “Meet Nicosia. Meet Culture,” which will serve to promote Nicosia as a suitable destination for tourism and culture.

The campaign will raise the awareness of the public as regards Nicosia’s art galleries, museums, and archaeological with the help of ads, media, and other promotionals, which in turn will attract tourists.

According to Elena Tanou, President of Nicosia Tourist Development and Promotion Company, Nicosia currently attracts only a small percentage of the total number of tourists who visits Cyprus – which is unfortunate as Nicosia has a rich culture which can and should be enjoyed by the people.