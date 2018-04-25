POLICE ARRESTS SUSPECTS IN FAKE DIAMONDS CASE

The manufacture and sale of fake diamonds in Cyprus has been on the rise, and recent events show that the case is in fact pretty widespread. A 34-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the sale of fake diamonds in Cyprus.

Apparently, the man, a resident of the island country, was involved in the sale, which was reported by a jeweler in Larnaca. The 34-year-old is now the second person who has been arrested for the case.

The first person to be arrested by the police was a 59-year-old man from Larnaca, who, according to the jeweler, had visited his shop and sold him 4 fake diamonds for a high-price of €44,000.

The jeweler, who felt unsure about the nature of the diamonds only found out the truth after showing the diamonds to a gemstone expert, who confirmed that they were in fact fake and shouldn’t have been sold for anything more than €2,500.