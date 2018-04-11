TWO CYPRIOTS CHARGED WITH MONEY LAUNDERING IN FIJI

In a disappointing piece of news for both Cyprus and Cyprus-Fiji relations, two Cyprus nationals have been jointly charged with 293 counts of money laundering as well as attempting to garner property by deceiving people in the island country of Fiji.

FijiVillage, a local newspaper, has reported that Loizos Petridis and Cleanthis Petridis have been arrested due on grounds of their alleged involvement in multiple suspicious ATM transactions. The two will be further remanded in custody till further investigations.

According to the report, while the two men were originally jointly charged with 6 counts of money laundering worth $3,060, the police actually found and seized money worth $150,000.

The two will be tried before court on the 16th of next month.