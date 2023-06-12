YOUR GUIDE TO FINDING THE BEST ROOFING CONTRACTOR

Installing proper roofing easily qualifies as a good investment. Apart from protecting your house from the weather and extreme conditions outside, it will also enhance its curb appeal and overall value.

That being said, homeowners are often confused as to which type of contractor they should hire – understandably so, since there are hundreds of them out there!

Below, we have listed some tips you can use to find the perfect roofing contractor for your specific requirements.

#1: Make sure the contractors are not asking too much upfront:

A homeowner should always finalize the terms & conditions of payment prior to making the payment – or even signing a contract in the first place. While contractors do request a certain amount up front in the form of a down-payment or “deposit,” a contractor asking for a larger-than-usual sum (over 20%) is a warning sign.

Any contractor worth their salt will ask for a maximum for 25% advance, and there should be no talk of any full payment until and unless the work is done.

#2: Make sure to weigh your options:

Upon narrowing down your contractor and material prospects (like shingles or metal roofing), try to get a bid from them in real time, and then compare the price along with the services offered. You might feel tempted to simply go for the bid that costs the least – but that might not be the wisest decision. You must factor in elements like the materials the contractor will use, the amount of time they will take, their reputation in the market, whether or not they offer any warranties and what their warranty scheme at large is, and of course the services they offer within that package.

#3: Steer clear from “sales teams”

Are you being contacted by a contracting company’s sales team? Word of advice: steer clear. If these “teams” are knocking on every doorstep with special offers or discounts that look too well-put-together, they in fact are. It is simply not possible or feasible for a contractor, no matter how experienced and/or successful they may appear to fix every single roofing issue in an unbelievable short timeframe and lesser cost. Before anything, make sure to do a thorough research on them – one that goes beyond their own website and socials.

#4: Believe in the power of referrals

A great way to locate a good product or service is by finding others who use it and believe in it. Roofing contractors are no exception. Ask your family, friends and neighbors for recommendations on contractors who can do great work without burning a hole in your pocket – you will still need to weigh your options, but in this case, it would be all but guaranteed that they would be good ones.

Finding the ideal contractor to fulfill your requirements is a time-consuming job, but it can be made less laborious if you follow some basic principles. There are some things you can always count on – namely seeing how much money they ask upfront, getting real time quotes from all your prospects, stay away “salesy, at your doorstep” contractors, and make an effort to get referrals from family, friends and acquaintances. According to Apex Roofing and Sheet Metal, Taking these precautions will go a long way in helping you pick the ideal roofing contractor who can provide excellent results and keep your home safe and sparkling.