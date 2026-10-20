MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY MURDERING HIS WIFE

A man has been arrested in Northern Cyprus? Yerolakkos for murdering his wife after an injury during a domestic dispute led to the loss of her life.

Allegedly, the man in question struck his wife with a power tool while arguing with her, which led to her death.

This is the second femicide reported in Turkish Cyprus within the course of five days.

The media in Turkish Cyprus has reported that the husband and wife were travelling on Nicosia Road near the industrial area when they began arguing. Then, the vehicle they were in went off-road over 100 meters into the fields.

Apparently, this was where the man took the power tool in the car and struck his wife on the head with it. Undoubtedly, this led to her death.

In his statement to the police, the husband did admit to the assault. He is currently in police custody, with further investigation underway.