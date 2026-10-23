POLICE ARREST TWO FOR ABDUCTING TEEN

The Cyprus Police have arrested two people for abducting a teenager.

The two were arrested after someone reported that they had approached a teenager, aged 18, and were trying to force him into their car.

When the police received the news, they immediately located the car and arrested the kidnappers.

The abductors, aged 23 and 24, have been remanded till further investigations are underway.

After the police brought the situation under control, the teenager told the police that his kidnappers took him to a place and threatened him.

The police?s investigations currently include money laundering, felony conspiracy, and, of course, kidnapping.