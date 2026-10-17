GREEK AND TURKISH CYPRUS LEADERS TO MEET IN NICOSIA

Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders President Nikos Christodoulides and Tufan Erhurman will meet at the former Nicosia airport to continue with their talks.

This is one amongst an ongoing series of talks about building a better relationship and setting up the precursor for a bigger meeting to talk about possible reunification, among others.

The matters being discussed were requested by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN. It is a part of his prerequisites for his large ?5+1 meeting? he shall conduct on his Cyprus visit.

Christodoulides has already spoken to the media in Turkish Cypriot, saying how he and Erhurman can make great strides together. He added that when it comes to reunification, his country does not have a plan B and that reunification is their only goal. He further emphasized that being divided takes away from the potential of both sides and must be done away with as soon as possible.

The meeting in question was supposed to happen earlier but was postponed due to the ferry disaster.

Guterres? personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin who specializes in Cyprus matters, was supposed to attend as well but will now attend over the phone on account of health reasons.