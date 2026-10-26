CHRISTMAS VILLAGES TO OPEN IN CYPRUS AT THE END OF NOVEMBER

Cyprus?s deputy ministry of tourism has announced that 9 special Christmas villages will be opening in Cyprus in late November.

Aimed at promoting local culture and businesses during the festive season, the villages will showcase local products and expect to draw in both local and foreign visitors.

Participating villages that will host these communities include Fikardou, Agros, Statos-Ayios Fotios, Deryneia, Kalopanayiotis, Kakopetria, Lefkara, Kyperounta and Lofou. These were the finalized locations after applications from municipalities and councils participating in the Heartland of Legends grant scheme were reviewed.

More specifically, the special villages will feature festive decor, workshops on things like gastronomy and wine, nature activities such as cycling and walking, events, guided village tours and, of course, the sale of local crafts and products.