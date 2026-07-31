121 UNITS OF LIVESTOCK NOW AFFECTED BY FOOT-AND-MOUTH DISEASE

The discovery of the latest cases of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has now led to over 121 livestock units being actively affected by the deadly ailment.

This development has happened despite the fact that 84% cattle, 78% sheep, and 41% pigs have all received the second dose of FMD vaccines.

The most recent case was found in Mammari?s infected area, specifically at a goat and sheep farm, which is home to over eighty livestock animals.

Veterinary Services have confirmed that the infected animals have been culled with immediate effect to prevent any spread.

At this point, over 6,650 animals have met this fate since the presence and rise of FMD was detected back in the month of February. Culling has since been done in most major districts – including Larnaca, Limassol, and Nicosia.