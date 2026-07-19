THREE RUSHED TO HOSPITAL AFTER ROAD ACCIDENT

A two-vehicle collision in Limassol led to three individuals being rushed to the hospital.

The road accident happened at approximately 2 pm in the afternoon at Omodos in Limassol.

Both cars were being driven by men, aged 73 and 36, respectively. The latter?s car had a female, aged 35, riding as a passenger.

Officers reached the crime scene as soon as they heard, carried out the examinations, and collected evidence as applicable.

Meanwhile, an ambulance transported them all to the general hospital in Limassol.

Primary medical examinations of the three have revealed that the 36-year old?s leg was fractured, the 36-year-old passenger was injured in the head and stomach, and the 73-year-old sustained a broken rib and sternum.

While serious, their situation has been deemed stable and not life-threatening.

Further police investigation into the collision and its aftermath is currently underway.