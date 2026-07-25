CYPRUS DONATES ?380,000 TO HELP FIND MISSING PEOPLE?S FAMILIES

The island nation of Cyprus has donated ?380,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

With this in tow, the organization?s total money raised since by Cyprus alone stands at a grand total of ?4,772,700.

The CMP has thanked the island nation for the contribution, highlighting how the funding will make a big difference in helping the organization run and advance its core mission, which is to find and return missing persons? remains to families, where applicable. They further said that this will go a long way in helping families with decades of trauma get much-needed closure.

Since its activation in 2006, the CMP has set a target of finding the 2,002 individuals who were declared missing in communal conflicts. So far, they have managed to find 1,717 bodies, identified 1,069 of them, and brought closure for another 217 people not on the list in the process. This includes 764 Greek Cypriots and 305 Turkish Cypriots.

In 2025, the CMP found the remains of 23 persons, 12 of whom were identified. This included 4 Turkish Cypriots and 8 Greek Cypriots.

The CMP also receives donations from other nations and international organizations. In 2026, the European Union donated ?2.6 million, while the UK donated ?15,000.