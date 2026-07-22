BACTERIA FOUND IN CARRY BAGS USED BY FOOD DELIVERY SERVICES

Cyprus Consumers? Association has conducted a series of lab tests on food delivery transport bags, which has revealed that they contain dangerous pathogens.

Marios Drousiotis, who is the association?s president, has expressed the organization?s concerns over the handling of food in the journeys between leaving the restaurants and reaching customers? destinations.

According to Drousiotis, the organization has already received several public complaints regarding the lack of cleanliness in boxes used to transport food. They reported that the containers appeared to be dirty on several occasions. Drousiotis stated that this may imply a lack of safe hygiene practices in spaces less visible to both restaurants and customers.

The complaints prompted the association to contact the relevant authority that is responsible for food safety inspections. The latter responded to them by saying that they are aware of the matter and are soon going to begin checks.

Notably, this chain of events unfolded prior to the mass food poisoning at the wedding party in Limassol, which has been widely circulating in the news.