WPT TO HOST EVENTS IN CYPRUS IN LIGHT OF CONFLICT IN THE MIDDLE EAST

The war in Iran and resultant conflict in the Middle East at large has led the World Poker Tour to announce that both their Main Event and their Prime Championship will now be held in Cyprus.

This marks a return of the WPT to the island nation after a long time.

Both the WSOP circuit event and the WPT Prime Championship were postponed and cancelled in March, respectively. The reason for this was the mass cancellations of flights, which led to WPT not being able to attend the tournament. This was the same time when Cyprus?s UK air bases were struck by drones.

Now, WPT Cyprus shall be held in August, and will now be featuring a championship event worth $3,500 and a guarantee worth $2 million. Meanwhile, the postponed WPT Prime worth $1,100 shall now be held in October and will have a guarantee worth $1 million.

Notably, poker pros in Cyprus are not fazed in the least. The WSOP-C replacement festival hit record numbers, demonstrating the region?s love for the sport.

Adam Pliska, the CEO of WPT, expressed his excitement for the Chamada Prestige Hotel & Casino to host two huge festivals for WPT?s 24th season.