FOUR ARRESTED FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING

The criminal court of Limassol has sentenced two individuals a five-year prison term each after they were proven guilty of sex trafficking.

The court also sentenced two others, aged 50 and 29, to prison terms of nine and eighteen months, respectively.

According to the police, the crimes in question occurred between the months of August 2022 and May 2023.

The case popped up on the radar after the office for combating trafficking received information about a twenty-four-year-old who had been trafficked and sexually exploited.

The court said that this was a part of an organized trafficking operation actively conducted on both sides of Cyprus. Court investigators identified that the syndicate operating this includes up to two hundred members.