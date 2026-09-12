BURNT BODY FOUND IN A BURNING CAR IN AVGOROU

Cyprus police made a shocking discovery when they went on alert having received information regarding a car on fire in Avgorou.

The burning vehicle was found on a dirt road in the Cypriot municipality, and the fire department was called to the scene to extinguish it as soon as possible.

After it was safe to go near the vehicle, the police conduction an inspection of the same, whereupon they found a burnt body inside.

The police have not yet found the identity of this person.

Further investigation is currently underway. As the police continue their line of investigations, a forensic pathologist will be visiting the scene to run theirs.