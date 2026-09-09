FIRE GUTS A ROW OF RENTAL CARS IN PROTARAS

A row of rental cars were gutted in a fire at a place of business in Protaras early in the morning.

Specifically, the fire broke out at a rental shop in Famagusta at 4 am in the morning.

The police arrived at the scene, along with the fire department who extinguished the blaze.

The police?s preliminary investigation reveals that incident may have been an act of arson as there is evidence of the fire being set on purpose.

Apart from the cars, several buggy vehicles and quad bikes were also destroyed.

For now, police have sealed the area as they work with the fire department to find out the exact cause of the fire.