COUNTRYWIDE CAMPAIGN FOR BURGLARY PREVENTION LAUNCHED IN CYPRUS

Cyprus police teamed up with Trust Insurance to launch a countrywide campaign to raise public awareness against thefts and home burglaries.

The initiative has been launched as part of a cooperation agreement between the organizations, with the ultimate aim of preventing crime by raising people?s awareness on the topic of having better residential security.

Various awareness workshops shall be conducted throughout the island, where practical advice and informational leaflets shall be offered, so that people are better-equipped to protect their homes, property and families.