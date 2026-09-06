UK NATIONAL CHARGED OVER THE DEATH OF HIS SON GRANTED PERMISSION TO LEAVE CYPRUS

The British man who lost his 3-year-old son and was charged with negligence for it was given permission to return to England to attend his son?s funeral.

The man, aged 37, had all travel restrictions lifted off of him for an exact period of a month, so he would be able to make funeral arrangement and attend the same.

However, he is mandated to return within this stipulated time, failing which the Cypriot authorities will issue a European arrest warrant against him.

The police in Cyprus arrested the man after his son had died after falling from the 4th floor of the hotel window while the family was holidaying in Paphos. The exact circumstances of the tragedy continue to stay unclear.

Before this, he was released on bail after giving his passport, checking in with the police every week, and signing a bond with 20,000-euros.