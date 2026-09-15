CUSTOMS APPREHEND MAN CARRYING SEVERAL ANIMAL PRODUCT CONTRABAND

A man carrying several items of animal product contraband was apprehended by officials standing guard at the crossing between the divided zones of Cyprus.

Specifically, customs agents at the crossing found over 245 kilograms of offal and bovine hides inside the vehicle the man was driving while he was going through the crossing point at Ayios Dhometios.

According to the department of customs, the vehicle in question had Republic of Cyprus number plates, but was being driven by a foreign national.

The man was arrested immediately, but released a few days later on the condition that he paid an out-of-court settlement worth ?2,000 along with ?500 for returning the vehicle.

Green Line Regulation strictly forbids the transport of both animals as well as animal products from Turkish to Greek Cyprus. Any animal products, if found, shall be destroyed immediately.