CYPRIOT PRESIDENT INVITED TO EGYPTIAN ENERGY SHOW

Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the President of Egypt has invited Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus to the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES).

Karim Badawi, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt, delivered the invite.

This meeting comes right after the 10th Tripartite Cooperation Summit in Cairo that had the island nation, Greece and Egypt as co-participants. Its aim was to strengthen cooperation between the countries on matters of natural gas.

In the meantime, it is anticipated that several important agreements shall be signed at the EGYPES, particularly so that the “Aphrodite” and “Cronos” gas fields in the Cypriot EEZ can be used.

Signing the agreements will allow the fields to be linked to the facilities in Egypt, which in turn will encourage the production and delivery of natural gas to both local as well as international markets.

President Nikos Christodoulides has accepted the invite, conveyed his thanks and shall bear witness to agreement signing.