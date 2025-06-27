ARMENIA AND CYPRUS TO STRENGTHEN BILATERAL TIES

Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament announced that Annita Demetriou, the President of the House of Representatives has agreed to work with him and the Armenian government to strengthen their bilateral ties through a series of partnerships.

Speaker Simonyan made the announcement with Demetriou in a press conference in Yerevan.

He mentioned their intention to take their ongoing cooperation to the level of a proper strategic partnership, that shall stay for decades to come and benefit both nations.

He also appreciated Demetriou’s encouragement and thanked her on her efforts on helping make these visions a reality.

The two also discussed other topics of international importance, and discussed the centuries-old cultural ties between the two countries.

https://armenpress.am/en/article/1219990