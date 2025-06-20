ENGLISH TOURIST REPORTED DEAD IN PAPHOS

A tourist from England has died after being found to have been unconscious in the swimming pool of a hotel in Paphos.

The man, aged 60 was found by local swimmers, who pulled him out of the water and helped get medical attention.

Unfortunately, the man was declared dead on arrival at Paphos General Hospital, despite everyone’s best efforts.

An autopsy was made by the mortuary at Nicosia to find out the exact medical cause of his death, with the police investigating the matter on the ground.

https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/british-tourist-death-cyprus-pool-b2758318.html