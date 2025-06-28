EMPLOYERS FINED THOUSANDS FOR ILLEGALLY EMPLOYING PEOPLE

The Cypriot government has fined at least twenty-four employers on grounds of illegally employing foreigners.

As a part of its 7-day campaign for immigration enforcement, the Aliens and Immigration Service fined the businesses over €156,000 in total, along with legal charges.

The investigation was done in Famagusta & Larnaca, where twenty separate counts of illegal employment were found.

The employers committing the crime will have to appear in court, in addition to paying their fines.

According to officials, companies illegally employing people is one of the biggest reasons for illegal migration to the island nation. If caught, it can and does lead to punishments like 5-year jail sentences or €20,000 fines – and sometimes, both. Fines may also be awarded to those employed illegally.

Between 2024 and 2025, 512 illegal employment cases have been identified – involving 799 foreigners and 499 employers.

