E-KALATHI APP READY FOR LAUNCH

After weeks and months of delays, the much-anticipated e-kalathi app is finally ready for launch.

Cyprus’ consumer protection service explained that the delays were caused largely by the approval for iOS systems – which got stalled since April 2025. Now, the approval is finally complete.

According to Aliki Iordanou, a spokesperson for the organization – all obstacles have been crossed and the launch can now move ahead.

They plan to inform the supermarkets two or three days prior to the app’s launch to let them be able to upload their prices for all products listed. They have already been notified about the iOS approval.

The app will list prices of over four-hundred-and-seventy-eight products from 22 supermarket brands, which operate over one-hundred-and-sixty-five outlets.

Prices will be updated if and/or when they change. However, if an unusually high price is found, it will be flagged and the feedback will be sent to the appropriate vendor.