CYPRUS GREATLY AFFECTED BY STORM “BARBARA”

Barbara, the storm which had been looming in the Mediterranean, has brought quite a bit of disturbance to Cyprus, leading to wide-range disruptions and causing roads to turn hazardous within hours of landfall.

The fire department in Paphos tended to two incidents – one involving a drain clearing and the other involving flooding at a hotel. The latter of these resolved on its own before the firefighters reached the scene. Other than this and intense rainfall, no other large-scale damage was reported.

In Famagusta and Larnaca, strong winds caused Electricity Authority Cables (EACs) to snap and cause sparks. Two teams comprising firefighters and EAC technicians fixed the issue in three separate locations where this had happened.

According to a statement by Charalambos Pittokopitis, the governor of Paphos, the storm did not cause any greater damage in the district at large. He mentioned that the intensive inspections carried out for the winters have largely to credit for this.

Meanwhile, several grates and drains were cleared in Yeroskipou as well as in Paphos.

Cyprus’ meteorological department had a yellow warning issued for the entire time the storm was in effect.