LEBANESE NATIONAL ARRESTED AT AIRPORT

A Lebanese national was arrested at Larnaca airport on grounds of terrorism.

The man, aged 25, had an outstanding German warrant against him for the same reason.

He had started his journey from Beirut, and intended to run through Cyprus to reach yet another European nation.

Cypriot authorities have detained him on the basis of a provisional arrest warrant – the end goal being to extradite him to Germany. The court has remanded him custody of the few days he is to remain on the island nation until then.

Any further information, if available, has not been released so far.