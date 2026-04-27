MIDDLE EAST DISTURBANCE LEADS TO SEVERAL FLIGHTS BEING CANCELLED

Disturbances in the Middle East have led to multiple flights getting canceled, causing disruption to the travel industry, as well as people?s plans.

Specifically, thirty-seven flights arriving to and departing from Larnaca airport have been cancelled.

This includes nineteen departures and eighteen arrivals from and to Larnaca Airport.

Meanwhile, flights going from and to Paphos Airport shall continue as usual, the singular flight bound for Haifa.

Those whose flights have been cancelled have been asked to contact their respective travel agents or airlines to receive the latest updates.