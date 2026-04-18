RETIRED MAN LOSES 90,000 EUROS IN CRYPTO SCAM

An elderly retired man has lost over 90,000 Euros in almost 7 months.

The process started when certain unidentified people reached out to him on social media and convinced him to ?invest? in cryptocurrencies.

In reality, the man was simply transferring his money to an account set up by the miscreants – and within the span of months had transferred around a whopping 90,000 Euros.

It is only after these people cut off communicating did the man realize that he might have been the victim of a scam.

The Paphos Police?s Economic Crimes Unit is currently investigating the case.

Scams of all kinds have been rampant lately, which is why the police are actively urging people to be vigilant, especially when making monetary transactions involving the internet.

Over and above anything, people should never share their personal details like bank account card information and password to anything that needs one to anyone for any reason.