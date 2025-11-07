BIG BATTERY STORAGE SYSTEM PROJECT FOR ENERGY CONSERVATION APPROVED BY CYPRIOT AUTHORITIES

The Department of Environment of Cyprus has confirmed its approval of what will soon be the island nation’s first even HESS (Hybrid Energy Storage Systems)-powered battery energy storage system.

The plan in question is to construct a facility that can support over 59 Megawatts and run over 120 MWh in circulation.

The construction of this facility will greatly ease the burden on Cyprus, which today has the EU’s sole non-interconnected electricity grid.

Cyprus had been making the effort to improve its infrastructure – especially through an underwater cable link that would run from Israel to Greece via Cyprus. But it has since been stalled.

Between that and the increasing demand for electricity from all facets of life, as well as more frequent current outages, the Department of Environment decided to approve the installation of battery energy storage systems (BESS), which they hope can be done fast.

Not much later, Cyprus’ government-funded Electricity Authority (EAC) launched its own tender looking for a suitable contractor to power its BESS facilities.

So far, one private company has won the opportunity of making a planned investment.

Sprawled over 4.9-hectares, the facility is located in Larnaca’s Psevda, close to the 10.8 MW wind park in Ayia Anna.