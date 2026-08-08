CYPRUS HAILED AS A FRESH HOLIDAY SPOT BY MAN ISRAELI VACATIONERS

Several Israeli news sources have revealed the island nation to be the top destination for holiday-goers, after seeing a small uptick in travel in general post the US-Israel-Iran war.

According to recent media coverage, the conflict slowed down tourism but ended up with many vacationers seeing Cyprus as a solution, due to its affordability, safety, proximity and friendly atmosphere

Walla, a news website from Israel, reported that Israeli visitors? increased numbers are one of the main reasons behind the island nation?s tourism sector?s steady improvement over the last few months. It cited proximity, the number of available connecting flights, and a general familiarity with the place as reasons for it to rise as a great destination, especially for those looking for a short trip.

They even reported that while there was uncertainty in the air, flights and trips were booked pretty quickly the moment services were restarted.

Calcalist, a site reporting business news, said that touching 600,000 Israeli nationals visited the island nation in 2025, already 39% more than in 2024. They have cited the shorter flight duration, welcoming atmosphere, attitude towards Israeli visitors, the Euro/Shekel weakening, and Cyprus? existing reputation as a highly affordable holiday spot.

At this moment, there are eight airlines operating between the two countries, and over 150 flights running between Paphos and Larnaca every week.

Louiza Varakla, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, was quoted as saying that the two countries have had a long history of friendship with each other, and that it shall only increase as time passes by.