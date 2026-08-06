EXPLOSION IN LIMASSOL LEAVES CITY ON HIGH ALERT

An explosion in Limassol?s city center has Limassol on high alert.

Allegedly, an explosive device was planted in a building in the city center, which went off at around 3:30 am.

While the exact building has not been identified yet, authorities believe that the target was probably a nightclub.

Cyprus Times says that the building that was targeted is the home to EDON, Cyprus?s communist party?s youth wing, officially called The Progressive Party of Working People.

The explosion has caused major damage to buildings, as well as to a vehicle that was parked nearby.

Limassol is Cyprus? second-biggest city after the capital, Nicosia. It is situated on the island nation?s southern coastline. Highly popular among tourists, it is home to several attractions, including a marina, the Old Town and even a Medieval Castle.