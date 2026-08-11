CYPRUS POLICE ISSUES WARNING AFTER INCREASING NUMBER OF SCAMS OVER PHONES

Cyprus Police?s cybercrime unit has launched a public warning, asking people to keep vigilant after they have seen an increase in complaints regarding scams conducted through messages and phone calls.

Specifically, the warning was issued after a resident filed a complaint about a shady call from someone claiming to be from a portal and stating that their account will get a ?200 deduction.

CID was notified immediately, and as a result, the cybercrime unit responded how they?ve received similar complaints as well.

This led to the decision to raise a public alert about the admittedly very concerning matter.

According to them, calls and messages are made by scammers in this way to defraud unwitting recipients into sharing information that could compromise their financial security.

The cybercrime unit said that while they are doing everything they can, more attempts can and will be made and that the only way to keep these scammers at bay is for the public to become more alert and cautious. A key step to this is to verify any and all contacts who claim to be speaking about financial matters in any capacity.

People must enable two-factor authentication on their accounts online for added security, always check the number and type of devices that are connected to their profiles and accounts, and make sure to always update their contact details they may store on their social media. Passwords used must be strong, and only one password must be used for each account – not to mentioned by changed regularly.

The public has also been asked to report any dodgy links, emails or messages to the police as soon as they receive them so that they can identify and/or block them in time.