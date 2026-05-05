CYPRUS POST HAS SUSPENDED SENDING PARCELS TO THE UNITED STATES

Cyprus Post has announced that it will not send any parcels to the US for some time on account of customs? ill-handling of packages.

The announcement was made as part of a press release, where a spokesperson for the Cyprus Post explained that any efforts made by them were not reciprocated by their American counterparts.

As a result of this, the problem has not been solved, and therefore, any items other than documents will not be mailed to the United States.

According to Cyprus Post, the measure has been taken to protect senders? items. They are working on a new way to send parcels, however, which shall be announced at a future date.